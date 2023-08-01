Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,831 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WNS by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

WNS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.23. 27,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

