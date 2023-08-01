Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 80,552 The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vita Coco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 77.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vita Coco by 74.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 62,355 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Vita Coco Trading Down 0.5 %

COCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. 53,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 120.10 and a beta of 0.10.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $125,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,858,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,541,409.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

