Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,291 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Agilysys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 1,436.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,702. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,801.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,253 shares of company stock worth $1,048,347. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.