Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $216,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. 1,008,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005,612. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.36.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.26%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

