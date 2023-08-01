Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,580 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.2% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 47,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.56. 205,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

