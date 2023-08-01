Westpac Banking Corp Buys 11 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in NVR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 376.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NVR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $54,520,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $54,520,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,693 shares of company stock valued at $81,151,633. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $43.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6,350.00. 1,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,518. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,474.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6,043.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5,638.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $123.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

