Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 17,171 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 204,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,580. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,524 shares of company stock worth $3,890,642. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

