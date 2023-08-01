Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 447.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 405,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. 243,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,573. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBTYK. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

