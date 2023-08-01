Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 447.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 405,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Liberty Global Stock Down 0.9 %
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on LBTYK. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.