Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.70. 130,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.39.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

