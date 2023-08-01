Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,667,000 after purchasing an additional 365,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,500 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,114,000 after acquiring an additional 169,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,840,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

