Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.73. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

