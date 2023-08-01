CDW (CDW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDW Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $186.85. The stock had a trading volume of 149,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.01.

CDW Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CDW by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

