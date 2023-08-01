Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PACB traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 309,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,889. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

In related news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

