Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.53 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.53 EPS.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 467,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have commented on AMKR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

In related news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.