Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,415. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.27%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the first quarter worth $408,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 165.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 256.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

