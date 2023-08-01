Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.10. 428,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Yum China has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 41.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.