Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. Sonoco Products also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.10-5.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.67. 126,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,578. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

