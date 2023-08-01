IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-$10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.05 billion-$15.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.26 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-10.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $8.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.56. 498,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,370. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.50.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.07.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,581 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,916,000 after purchasing an additional 325,860 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 423.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 266,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

