Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,783 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of IDXX traded down $27.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.14. 235,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,053. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $497.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.69.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

