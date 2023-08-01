OrthoPediatrics’ (KIDS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 49.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 59,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,010. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $935.77 million, a PE ratio of 201.45 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $60.75.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $190,313.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,506,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 507,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 128,239 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,945,000 after purchasing an additional 119,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

