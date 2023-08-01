Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102,496 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $59,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.58. 1,900,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,230,423. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $430.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

