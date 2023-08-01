Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.67.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.34. 70,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,854. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.10 and its 200-day moving average is $215.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

