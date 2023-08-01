Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $452,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after acquiring an additional 87,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.30. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.