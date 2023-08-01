BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BMRN traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 674,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

