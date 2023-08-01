Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,414 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,143,000 after buying an additional 4,618,176 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,898,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $935,050,000 after buying an additional 1,134,070 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $960,796,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. 168,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 41.02%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

