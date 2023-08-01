iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.16. 21,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

