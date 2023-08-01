New Relic’s (NEWR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

NEWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Insider Activity at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $196,138.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,199 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,819 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Recommended Stories

