Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 757,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,950 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. 800,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,447. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 150.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Argus cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

