WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.61. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.58-$4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.10.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

