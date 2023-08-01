Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. On average, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. 53,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,338. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $408.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $191,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

