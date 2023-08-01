Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 125,210 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,210 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,214,000,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.31. 61,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,564. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.20.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

