Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 963,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

