Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CWK traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 963,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
