Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,073. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

