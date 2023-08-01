AMCIL Limited (AMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from AMCIL’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

AMCIL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 20.15 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMCIL news, insider Roger Brown acquired 360,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$368,116.45 ($247,058.02). 41.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMCIL

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

