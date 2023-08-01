CVC Limited (CVC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on August 17th

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.

