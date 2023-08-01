CVC Limited (CVC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on August 17th

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

CVC Limited (ASX:CVCGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

CVC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About CVC

(Get Free Report)

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for CVC (ASX:CVC)

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.