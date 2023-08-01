Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $852.00 million-$869.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.65 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.17 EPS.

Shutterstock Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE SSTK traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $49.56. 299,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,068. Shutterstock has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $81.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 130,465 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $6,948,565.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,099,354 shares in the company, valued at $591,151,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 166,089 shares of company stock worth $8,731,191 over the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shutterstock by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.