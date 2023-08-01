Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-$2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.65-$8.85 EPS.

Eaton Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $8.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.10. 1,357,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,917. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average of $176.72. Eaton has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2,880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

