SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Announces Earnings Results

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 28.51% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:SPCB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 464,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,371. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.46. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

