Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 43.60%.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

PXS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 89,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,252. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

