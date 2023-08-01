Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Heartland Express Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.59.
Heartland Express Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Heartland Express
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1,533.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on HTLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland Express
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.