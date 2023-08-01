Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 211.41% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance
Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 53,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $362.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
