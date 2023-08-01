Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 211.41% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 53,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $362.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,824,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 658,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,740 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 156,645 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

