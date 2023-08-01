Universal Electronics (UEIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.25–$0.15 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.33). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $108.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.56 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,788. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $29.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Universal Electronics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Universal Electronics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.