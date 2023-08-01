U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

