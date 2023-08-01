U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10.
U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
USPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
