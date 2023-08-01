Verona Pharma (VRNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Verona Pharma to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Verona Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Stock Down 3.6 %

VRNA stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 28,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $76,192.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,971,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 359,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $7,223,037.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,777,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,857,782.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 28,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $76,192.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,971,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,873,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 468,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,030. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.