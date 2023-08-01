StepStone Group (STEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 22,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,383. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.06%.

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,770.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 50,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,548.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,390 over the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on STEP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

