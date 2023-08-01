Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.45. 895,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,989. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.89 and its 200-day moving average is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.19. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $337.79.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,239,171. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

