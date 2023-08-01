Sight Sciences (SGHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Sight Sciences to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Sight Sciences has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 106.34%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. On average, analysts expect Sight Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGHT stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,914. The stock has a market cap of $414.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

SGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth about $5,869,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 4,555.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 528,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 92.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 521,412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 507,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

