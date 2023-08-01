SolarWinds (SWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 36,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,566. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 76,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 30,364 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter worth $618,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarWinds Company Profile

VNET Group reissued a "maintains" rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, April 28th.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

