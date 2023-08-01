SolarWinds (SWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SolarWinds Stock Performance
NYSE:SWI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 36,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,566. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 76,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 30,364 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter worth $618,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
