TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance
Shares of TPVG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. 22,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,315. The company has a market cap of $446.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.75. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.
