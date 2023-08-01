Rocket Companies (RKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 6/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.56 million. On average, analysts expect Rocket Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 465,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,361. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rocket Companies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Argus raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

